Josh Lucas Cast in Robbins’ Showtime Pilot

Actor Josh Lucas was cast in the lead role of Possible Side Effects, a one-hour drama pilot for Showtime written, produced and directed by actor Tim Robbins.

Lucas will play the role of Max Hunt, one of three brothers who heads up a family-run pharmaceutical business.





Lucas was most recently in documentary Trumbo, and collaborated with filmmaker Ken Burns on his series The War for PBS.

The pilot, first announced in February, will begin production in New York during the fourth quarter.