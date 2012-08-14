Josh Benson Named New WFOR Morning Co-Anchor

WFOR Miami has named Josh Benson as its new morning

co-anchor.

He will cohost mornings with Rhiannon Ally from 5-7 a.m.,

beginning Aug. 27.

Benson comes to WFOR from WFTV in Orlando, where he was the

evening news anchor. He has also held anchor positions at KVOA Tucson (Ariz.)

and KAAL Austin (Minn.).

"We are very excited to introduce Josh Benson to our

viewers," said Liz Roldan, news director at CBS4. "His on-air presence, energy,

and journalism skills will make him a great addition to our morning team."

WFOR is a CBS affiliate.