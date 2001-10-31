Jordan's comeback puts up solid number
Michael Jordan's return to the NBA on TNT drew a relatively strong rating against a big World Series game on Tuesday night.
The regular season debut of the rejuvenated Jordan and his Washington Wizards in a losing effort against the New York Knicks drew a 3.3 rating, 5.0 share on TNT, representing more than 2.8 million cable households, according to Nielsen national numbers. Last season's opener on TNT between the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers drew a 1.6 rating
Last night's World Series match-up between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks drew a 15.4/24 in Nielsen national ratings. - Richard Tedesco
