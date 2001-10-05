Jordan reviewed CNN troops

CNN's head of newsgathering, Eason Jordan, quietly shuttled off to Pakistan last week to survey his network's Central Asian operations.

He brought with him a supply of gas masks, flak jackets and other emergency gear for his troops. In Islamabad, he helped veteran foreign correspondent Christiane Amanpour secure the Western media's first exclusive interview with Pakistan's president, Gen. Pervez Musharraf.

Jordan says CNN's international expertise his net an advantage over Fox News and its other competitors. "We're not parachuting people in from New York," he said, noting CNN has bureaus in Pakistan, India and Iraq.

- Allison Romano