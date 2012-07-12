Jordan Named KIRO News Director

Bob Jordan, WFTV Orlando news director, leaves central Florida to take over the newsroom at KIRO Seattle in August.

Jordan has spent the last 10 years at WFTV. He has roots, and family, in Seattle.

"KIRO 7 is thrilled to welcome Bob Jordan back home to Seattle," said Cox Media Group VP and KIRO 7 general manager Jay O'Connor. "Great things have followed Bob wherever he's gone through his successful career. KIRO 7 Eyewitness News has incredible momentum and we know Bob Jordan is the right individual to lead our great news staff."

Both WFTV and KIRO are Cox Media Group stations. O'Connor took over the GM role at KIRO in June.

"The KIRO 7 Eyewitness News team has made great progress toward the goal of being Seattle's number one source for news and information-whether on television, or on emerging digital platforms," said Jordan. "I look forward to working with the dedicated pros at KIRO 7 to produce compelling news content day in and day out."