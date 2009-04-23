Jordan Hoffner To Keynote LATV Fest

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has announced details of its third annual LATV Fest, with the opening keynote address to be delivered by Jordan Hoffner, Director of Content Partnerships for YouTube.



The two day conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles July 8 and 9.



Scheduled speakers include producer Phil Gurin, Generate’s Jordan Levin, RDF’s Chris Coelen and The Opportunity Management Co.’s Brian Seth Hurst.



“The Festival has grown and evolved into the premier event of its kind in Southern California,” said NATPE chief Rick Feldman. “With the rapidly changing economic climate and the need for everyone to think smarter and do more with less, our event offers value without equal to those who are serious about keeping pace in a brutally competitive business environment.”