Jordan Hoffner Joining Ben Silverman's Company

YouTube director of content partnerships Jordan Hoffner is leaving the video site to join Ben Silverman's IAC based startup Electus, someone familiar with the matter confirms.

At YouTube, Hoffner had been responsible for inking deals with professional content companies including networks, studios and smaller production companies, in an effort to build the Google owned site's library of monetizeable content.

Silverman started Electus, with the backing of Barry Diller's company, after announcing he would be leaving his post as NBC co-chairman of entertainment in July.

It is unclear what Hoffner's role at the new venture would be as of writing.

Hoffner's move was first reported by Paidcontent.org.