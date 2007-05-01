JOOST Signs Distribution Deal with Turner

Joost, the web based broadband television platform, has struck a deal with Turner Broadcasting, who will distribute their programming and content on Joost. The deal will bring content from brands such as Adult Swim and CNN to the service.

Joost has also struck content distribution deals with the NHL, Sports Illustrated and Sony Pictures Television.

“Partners like Turner, Hasbro, NHL, Sony Pictures Television and SI represent the quality and wide range of programming that Joost offers viewers,” said Yvette Alberdingk Thijm, executive vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Joost. “…By marrying great content from all genres and compelling, interactive features, Joost is a truly unique way for consumers to watch videos online.”

The new content providers join Viacom, CBS, and WCSN, who already have distribution deals with the company. Joost also announced that are launching commercially, though any curious viewers will still have to receive an invitation from a current user of the service.