Joost Sets Its Sights On Hulu

Joost launched a new flash based version of its video player, changing its approach to compete more directly with sites such as Hulu and YouTube.

The new site includes more than 46,000 professionally produced videos, including content from CBS, Warner Bros. and the Viacom networks, such as clips from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Hills.

Looking to distinguish itself from Hulu, Joost is focusing its efforts on its social networking features, hoping that users will be more engaged than at the other video portals.

"People have always relied on their friends' recommendations to figure out which movies they want to watch, or talked about their favorite TV shows and moments with friends and colleagues -- and now Joost has combined those real-life experiences in one online destination," said Mike Volpi, CEO, Joost in a statement. "Our integrated social tools make it easier than ever for people to find the shows, film and music they want to watch, and to form communities around that content, which ultimately enriches their overall experience."