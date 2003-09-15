Jones Upped at FremantleMedia
Simon Jones, managing director of FremantleMedia’s FMusicTV, has been named
to the newly created post of senior vice president, talent management, worldwide
entertainment.
He will continue to oversee FMusicTV, which manages the company’s
Idols format (American Idol and some 20 others).
In his new post, he will help to expand the company’s worldwide production and
format building.
Before heading up FMusicTV, Jones was with FremantleMedia’s Thames production
company, where he was one of the three Simons, along with Cowell of BMG and
Fuller of 19TV, who turned Pop Idol into a format powerhouse.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.