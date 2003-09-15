Jones Upped at FremantleMedia

Simon Jones, managing director of FremantleMedia’s FMusicTV, has been named

to the newly created post of senior vice president, talent management, worldwide

entertainment.

He will continue to oversee FMusicTV, which manages the company’s

Idols format (American Idol and some 20 others).

In his new post, he will help to expand the company’s worldwide production and

format building.

Before heading up FMusicTV, Jones was with FremantleMedia’s Thames production

company, where he was one of the three Simons, along with Cowell of BMG and

Fuller of 19TV, who turned Pop Idol into a format powerhouse.