Jones, Tandberg win NBC contracts

Satellite-service providers Jones Space Holdings and Jones Earth Segments, both subsidiaries of Jones International Networks, will provide digital satellite capacity to NBC Cable for its coverage of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Using its broadcast center outside Denver, Jones will retransmit MSNBC and CNBC feeds to NBC Cable West Coast affiliates via its DigiCipher II compression system and transponder capacity on the SATCOM C-3 bird.

In other NBC satellite news, the network has selected digital satellite newsgathering (SNG) encoders from Tandberg Television to cover major events worldwide.

NBC News has purchased a number of Tandberg E5425 mobile contribution encoders, which it will deploy internationally from its centralized location in Long Island City, N.Y.

The E5425 model can support both MPEG-2 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 encoding and features an internal four-channel remultiplexer card.