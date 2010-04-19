Jones To Run KARD-KTVE GM, Gutierrez To KMID

Jerry Jones has been named vice president and general manager of Nexstar's KARD-KTVE in Monroe, Louisiana/El Dorado, Arkansas. The stations are a Fox and NBC affiliate. Jones comes from KMID Midland, Texas, where he was VP and general manager.

Nexstar also announced that KLST-KSAN San Angelo (Texas) General Sales Manager Albert Gutierrez will succeed Jones atop KMID, an ABC affiliate.

The appointments are effective April 26th and Jones and Gutierrez will report to Nexstar Co-COO Brian Jones.

"Jerry and Albert bring relevant industry, market and management experience to their new roles," said Jones. "Jerry brings over 30 years of broadcast experience to our Monroe stations and has a proven track record of forging strong relationships between staff, viewers and advertisers. We are confident he will ensure that KARD and KTVE-TV are market leaders in serving the interests of viewers and advertisers while promoting a work environment that emphasizes professional development and client service."

Jones called Gutierrez "an accomplished broadcasting professional focused on revenue development with an ideal background for leading our Midland station's growth. He has a long-term record of accomplishment, especially in creating local advertising solutions for our clients, and has been actively involved in the communities where he's worked."