Jones Named SVP of Digital Programming at Discovery

Jody Jones has been appointed to the newly-created position of senior VP of digital programming at Discovery Communications. Most recently Jones worked at Scripps Networks Interactive, overseeing the company’s digital programming strategy.



At Discovery, she will be responsible for development and execution of the company’s online presence and will oversee the editorial vision for programming on all the company’s web sites.



“Jody has built some of the most robust online destinations in the industry and she will play a critical role in maximizing and growing the 35 million unique visitors who are drawn to our Discovery sites,” said Kelly Day, executive VP and COO of Digital Media and Commerce.



Jones is credited with overhauling the content and editorial vision for Scripps’ online brands including FoodNetwork.com, DIYNetwork.com, and FineLiving.com. Prior to Scripps, she held a number of jobs at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, launching the new marthastewart.com. She also developed editorial programming on web sites at AOL.



Jones also serves as an adjunct professor at NYU’s Center for Publishing graduate program, teaching a course on multiplatform publishing.