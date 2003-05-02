Jones to head 13 Nexstar stations
Brian Jones, vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.'s KTVT(TV) and
KTXA(TV) Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and a veteran Texas broadcaster, has joined Nexstar
as senior VP and regional manager, responsible for Nexstar's 13 stations in
Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri (Nexstar has a total of 24 TV stations).
Jones will be based at Nexstar headquarters in Irving, Texas.
