Jones to head 13 Nexstar stations

Brian Jones, vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.'s KTVT(TV) and

KTXA(TV) Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and a veteran Texas broadcaster, has joined Nexstar

as senior VP and regional manager, responsible for Nexstar's 13 stations in

Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri (Nexstar has a total of 24 TV stations).

Jones will be based at Nexstar headquarters in Irving, Texas.