Jon Stewart to Moderate ‘Goodfellas’ Panel at Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival will close out this year’s event with a screening of Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas to commemorate the classic gangster film’s 25th anniversary.

Following the film, Daily Show host Jon Stewart will moderate a panel featuring Scorsese and the cast and crew of the film. One of the film’s stars, Robert De Niro, is among the TFF’s founders.

The event will be held April 25 at The Beacon Theatre. TFF will run from April 15-26. Earlier this week, TFF added Stewart’s former Comedy Central mate Stephen Colbert and Amy Schumer to the festival.

“While TFF’s mission is centered around new stories and voices, we also seek to honor the creators and films that have shaped the cultural landscape,” said Jane Rosenthal, cofounder, Tribeca Film Festival. “GoodFellas is one of those pictures with an honest and stylized portrayal of the gangster lifestyle that has inspired a generation of filmmakers and television directors across genres.”

For the movie’s 25th anniversary, Goodfellas was remastered from a 4k scan of the original camera negative, supervised by Scorsese.