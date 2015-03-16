Colbert, Schumer Join Tribeca Talks Series

The new season of Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer will get an advance screening at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. The sneak peek on April 19, followed by a conversation with executive producer, writer and star Amy Schumer and the sketch series’ crew, is part of Tribeca Talks, a series of one-on-one and panel conversations unfolding during the festival. Inside’s third season premieres April 21.

Netflix will also premiere its new documentary show Chef’s Table on April 25 as part of the same series. Creator David Gelb, director Clay Jeter and featured chef Dan Barber will be on hand afterward for a panel. Tribeca is familiar turf for Gelb. His feature documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi had its world premiere at the festival in 2011 before a highly successful commercial run.

The Late Show’s soon-to-be host Stephen Colbert and True Detective Season One director Cary Fukunaga will each lead a Directors Series conversation. Colbert will cross light-sabers with George Lucas while Fukunaga will talk with writer and producer James Schamus, former longtime head of Focus Features and creative collaborator with Ang Lee.

The Kevin Pollak-directed doc Misery Loves Comedy, which features interviews with Schumer, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Seinfeld creator Larry David, will also be the subject of a conversation. ESPN will also sponsor three of its own events, including a discussion after The Greatest Catch Ever, directed by Spike Lee.