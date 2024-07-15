Jon Stewart and ‘Daily Show’ Cancel Plans To Broadcast from Milwaukee After Trump Shooting

Comedy Central’s Daily Show with Jon Stewart announced Sunday that it will not broadcast a show on Monday and canceled plans to originate in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention following the shooting of former president Donald Trump.

In a social media post, the Daily Show said its Indedecision 2024 coverage will resume Tuesday through Thursday, but emanate from its studio in New York.

“Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel crews were seen moving equipment from the Marcus Center in Milwaukee and loading it onto trucks.

The Daily Show also canceled a Sunday event called Indogcision 2024 where voter registration and pet adoption would both be promoted at a Milwaukee park, the paper said.

Trump has been the subject of jokes on many of the TV late night shows and it remains to be seen how the assassination attempt affects comedians and humor between now and the election.