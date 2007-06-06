Jon Petrovich Tops AP U.S. Broadcast Operations

The AP has tapped a veteran academic and CNN executive to head its U.S. broadcast operations.

Jon Petrovich, who has most recently been chair of the broadcast department at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, joins the Washington-based operation. While it is billed as broadcast operations, Petrovich's purview will include cable and Internet as well as radio , broadcast and mobile operations.

Petrovich spent 15 years at CNN, including help develop CNN Interactive and being responsible for Headline News and its airport network.

His resume also includes executive VP, international networks, for Sony Pictures Television, and president of Turner Broadcasting System Latin Americ.

Petrovich cut his teeth on local TV, however, including early stints as VP and GM of KTVI St. Louis and news director at WBAL-TV Baltimore.

