Jon Baron Joins Tubular Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

Tubular Labs, the social video measurement company, said it hired Jon Baron as chief revenue officer.

Baron, most recently CRO at Affinio, will aim to maintain Tubular’s growth trajectory by fostering deeper relationships with brands, media companies and agencies.

He replaces Denis Crushell, who left in September, and will report to CEO Scott Ernst.

“This is an exciting time in our evolution as we’ve set ambitious goals for Tubular’s growth with brand customers, and how they transact on the evolving social video landscape,” said Ernst. “Jon is a seasoned leader with deep expertise in social media and marketing technologies. His proven track record growing companies and forging successful partnerships with global brands, agencies, publishers and data providers, makes him uniquely suited for this role and what lies ahead for Tubular.”

Before joining Affino, which was acquired by NowVertical Group in November, Baron was president of Bamboo Rose. Earlier in his career he was CRO of IgnitionOne and co-founder of TagMan.

“Tubular Labs has a massive market opportunity to help bridge the knowledge gap between the buy and sell side when it comes to video viewership. As an authority in global video measurement across social media platforms, I’m proud to be part of the team to accelerate adoption and scale for our customers,” said Baron. “It is clear that global brands need social video data and insights for proper planning and execution and specifically for understanding reach and frequency. Tubular is the partner that provides that.”■