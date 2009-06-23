Jon and Kate To Seperate, Show Will Go On
TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 will go on - even though their marriage won't.
After a week of speculation - brought on initially by a TLC promo -- series stars Jon and Kate Gosselin confirmed on Monday night's episode that they had filed for divorce in the state of Pennsylvania.
TLC had promised a major announcement in the episode. But given the fact that it was no secret the Gosselins' marriage was on the rocks - followed widespread confirmation Monday that divorce papers had been filed - the on-screen reveal wound up being anti-climactic.
