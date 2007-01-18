Johnson Upped to Senior VP at Turner Entertainment
Katherine Johnson, VP of Turner Entertainment promotions and marketing, has been named senior VP.
Based in New York, Johnson heads up marketing in support of TNT, TBS, and Court TV.
She reports to Linda Yaccarino, executive VP, Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing.
