Johnson to lead FCC diversity panel

Julia Johnson, former Florida Public Services Commission chair, will head the

Federal Communications Commission’s new federal advisory committee on Diversity

in the Digital Age.

Agency chairman Michael Powell announced the formation of the committee

earlier this summer, and its first meeting is planned for Sept. 2.

The committee's mission is to advise the commission on policies and practices

that could increase the diversity of ownership and create opportunities

for minorities and women to advance to managerial positions in the

communications sector, as well as other related sectors of the economy.

The committee will also develop best practices for promoting diversity

of participation within the telecommunications sector.

Johnson -- an African American whose name had been raised as a potential FCC

commissioner -- is the president of Netcommunications, a public-policy-consulting

firm.

She also serves as a member of the Florida State Board of Education and a

trustee of the University of Florida.

From 1992-99, Johnson served on the Florida PSC,

which she chaired from 1997-99.

In that capacity, she was responsible for regulating Florida’s utility

industry, which includes telecommunications, electric, gas, water and

waste-water utilities.

She also oversaw the PSC’s $24 million budget and 400 employees. Johnson has

business and law degrees from University of

Florida.