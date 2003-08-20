Johnson to lead FCC diversity panel
Julia Johnson, former Florida Public Services Commission chair, will head the
Federal Communications Commission’s new federal advisory committee on Diversity
in the Digital Age.
Agency chairman Michael Powell announced the formation of the committee
earlier this summer, and its first meeting is planned for Sept. 2.
The committee's mission is to advise the commission on policies and practices
that could increase the diversity of ownership and create opportunities
for minorities and women to advance to managerial positions in the
communications sector, as well as other related sectors of the economy.
The committee will also develop best practices for promoting diversity
of participation within the telecommunications sector.
Johnson -- an African American whose name had been raised as a potential FCC
commissioner -- is the president of Netcommunications, a public-policy-consulting
firm.
She also serves as a member of the Florida State Board of Education and a
trustee of the University of Florida.
From 1992-99, Johnson served on the Florida PSC,
which she chaired from 1997-99.
In that capacity, she was responsible for regulating Florida’s utility
industry, which includes telecommunications, electric, gas, water and
waste-water utilities.
She also oversaw the PSC’s $24 million budget and 400 employees. Johnson has
business and law degrees from University of
Florida.
