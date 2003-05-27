Johnson joins Food Network

Veteran programmer Brooke Bailey Johnson is returning to the cable industry

as senior vice president and general manager of Food Network.

She is charged with daily operations and reports to Food

president Judy Girard.

Previously, Johnson was executive VP and GM for A&E Network, a

position she held from 1997 through 2000.

She started out at A&E in 1989 as head of programming.

She also headed programming for The History Channel and was instrumental in

that network's launch.

At Food, Johnson said she'll focus on building the channel's popularity.

"Everyone eats and most people cook," Johnson said.

Still, she added, Food is eager to poach viewers. "There are a fair number

that haven't sampled [the network], either because the distribution is growing or

they haven't tried it," she added.