John Yang To Helm PBS News Weekend

John Yang, a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, has been named anchor of PBS News Weekend beginning December 31.



Yang will continue to cover the Supreme Court for PBS NewsHour.



Yang, who succeeds Geoff Bennett as weekend anchor, joined the NewsHour in February 2016 as a national correspondent covering the presidential campaign. Following the campaign, he shifted his focus to the High Court, as well as other national issues.



Before joining NewsHour, he was a Chicago correspondent for NBC News.

PBS News Weekend is formerly PBS NewsHour Weekend and was produced by WNET New York. PBS NewsHour is produced by WETA Washington, which took over production of PBS weekend news in April of this year.



PBS News Weekend consists of two 30-minute broadcasts, airing and streaming Saturday and Sunday. ▪️