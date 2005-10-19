John Waters Hosts Court TV Pilot

Court TV has become the latest cable network to get into production of original scripted series. The network is producing a pilot for ’Til Death Do Us Part, a docu-drama starring film director John Waters.

Waters will play “The Groom Reaper,” narrating true stories of marriages in which one spouse murdered the other. The show will be produced with Court TV by KaBoo Productions. Jeff Lieberman (of films Squirm and Satan’s Little Helper) will serve as executive producer, writer and director. Lieberman, the show's creator, will structure each episode to have the feel of a mini-horror movie.

The series is slated to debut during the first-quarter of 2006 and Court TV expects to order 12 episodes. The network averaged 822,000 total viewers in prime time during third quarter, down 12% from last year.