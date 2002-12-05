John Walsh renewed
NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show has been renewed for a second
season on NBC's owned-and-operated stations, as well as on Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.'s
stations, said Ed Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises, Thursday.
NBC said the show has improved its time periods year-to-year by 25 percent on
ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates.
The first-run talker airs in daytime slots and scored a 1.3 national Nielsen
Media Research rating in the week ending Nov. 24.
