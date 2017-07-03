John Oliver Takes on Sinclair

John Oliver Sunday took on Sinclair Broadcast Group, devoting nearly 20 minutes of his HBO show to the potential implications of the “most influential media company that you’ve never heard of” getting bigger with a Tribune acquisition.



During the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver segment, Oliver targeted the conservative features aired on Sinclair stations, such as commentaries from right-leaning Mark Hyman and Boris Epshteyn. If the Tribune merger is approved, Sinclair would reach 2.2 million households per night in its most-watched weeknight newscasts, more than any Fox News primetime show, according to the segment.



Here is what Oliver had to say:



[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvtNyOzGogc[/embed]