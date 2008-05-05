John McCain Returning to The Daily Show

Senator and presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain (R-Ariz.), already the most frequent guest in the show’s history, will make his 13th appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Wednesday.

The appearance will be McCain’s first since locking up the Republican nomination. McCain last appeared on the show in August 2007.

The presidential candidates have been making the rounds on the late night comedy the shows over the last few months. Senator Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) will appear on the Late Show with David Letterman Monday to deliver the ‘Top 10’ list, just a few days after Senator Barack Obama (D-Ill.) did the same.



Both Senators Clinton and Obama also made an appearance on The Colbert Report, The Daily Show’s sister program, when that show visited Philadelphia for a week of shows in advance of Pennsylvania's primary.