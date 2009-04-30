John McCain To Host War Heroes Memorial Day Marathon on AMC

Posted at 1:46 p.m. ET

AMC’s Memorial Day Movie Marathon will be hosted by Sen. John McCain. The marathon pays tribute to war heroes and features six classic war movies. McCain will speak openly about the significance of Memorial Day as well as his own combat experiences.



The War Heroes marathon begins at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day (May 25) and will feature the films Midway, Patton, The Longest Day, Hamburger Hill, Tora! Tora! Tora!, and Battle of the Bulge.



AMC is running a series of movie marathons with the theme of heroes, dubbed “AMC Heroes: Biggest, Baddest, Boldest.” The month long event features marathons every Saturday with “Super Heroes” on May 9, “Action Heroes” May 16, “Western Heroes” May 23, and “Anti-Heroes” May 31.



Among the films featured in the month-long series are The Last Samurai, Code of Silence, Line of Fire, Dirty Harry, and Missing in Action.