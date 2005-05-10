John Landgraf Named New FX President

As was widely expected, John Landgraf was tapped as president/GM, FX Networks, today. Landgraf, president of entertainment at the network since January 2004, replaces FX Networks President/CEO Peter Liguori, who joined sister net Fox in March as president of entertainment after Gail Berman left the role to join Paramount.

Landgraf, who will oversee business and programming at FX and Fox Movie Channel, had been considered the frontrunner for the position.

“The last 15 months at FX have been the highlight of my career, and it’s a career that’s had a lot of highlights,” Landgraf said. “It’s a real thrill to have the opportunity to lead the channel forward.”

Landgraf stressed the channel—a “passion brand” he likened to Nike or HBO—was in “aggressive mode” now, up 20% this year with 18-49s. He hopes to capitalize on buzz from critics’ darlings like The Shield and Nip/Tuck with upcoming originals and acquisitions.

Before joining FX, Landgraf co-founded production company Jersey Television (Karen Sisco, Reno911! ) and served as VP, prime time Series, at NBC. He started in TV in 1988, as director of development at Sarabande Productions.