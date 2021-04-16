John Kerry To Appear on Nick News Earth Day Special

John Kerry appears on the 'Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change' special

John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, will make a guest appearance on Nickelodeon's Earth Day special Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change.

The special, premiering on April 18 at 9 p.m., is the latest in a series of issue oriented programming since the channel revived Nick News last June.

Football star Rob Gronkowski, actresses Lily Collins and Skai Jackson, and social media star Lizy Koshy will also appear and encourage kids to protect the planet.

Jamie Yuccas, a CBS News correspondent, will be the host. CBS and Nickelodeon are both part of ViacomCBS.

“Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change continues the important work of giving kids a platform to tell their stories, said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, VP of news programming, Nickelodeon and executive producer of Nick News. “As we approach another Earth Day, Nick News delves into incredibly timely topics, including the often not addressed issue of environmental racism, sustainability and the global impact of the Paris Climate Agreement, offering an engaging co-viewing opportunity that will serve as a conversation starter for families across the U.S.”

The program will explore environmental racism. introducing viewers to communities typically populated by minorities where industries create employment opportunities but often harm the environment and cause health issues for residents.