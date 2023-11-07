John Kelly Joins CBS News and Stations as VP of Data Journalism

John Kelly is joining CBS News and Stations as VP of data journalism for CBS News and Stations. He starts Monday, November 13, and will report to Adrienne Roark, president of content development and integration for CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. He will oversee a team of data journalism at CBS News and Stations.

Kelly comes from ABC, where he led the data journalism program for both ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations.

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, was president of ABC Owned TV Stations when Kelly was hired there in 2019.

“Today, we’re thrilled to welcome John Kelly, a true pioneer and highly accomplished investigative journalist,” Roark said. “With his unparalleled talent for uncovering meaningful stories within data, John’s arrival marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering the most insightful and impactful news content. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of journalism, empowering our audience with knowledge that matters.”

Kelly has won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards and has been a finalist for two Pulitzer Prizes. Previously, he founded and led a nationwide investigative unit for USA Today Network’s 100-plus newspapers and television stations.

“This is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with many of the finest journalists and storytellers in the industry,” Kelly said. “We will use data to power investigations that reveal challenges in our communities and help find solutions that improve people’s lives. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of news excellence at CBS.”