John Idler Named WLS Chicago GM

John Idler, president and general manager of WTVD Raleigh, has been named to the same title at WLS Chicago, a sister ABC-owned station. He succeeds Emily Barr, who is taking over the president job at Post-Newsweek, and his appointment is effective immediately.

"John Idler's outstanding track record in Raleigh-Durham and his earlier local TV management experience in Chicago demonstrate a consistent commitment to excellence in community service and station operations," said Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC Owned Stations Group. "We all congratulate John on his promotion as he returns to WLS-TV in Chicago as president and general manager."

Idler joined ABC as a sales executive in 1998. He moved to WTVD in 2000 and returned to WLS as a sales manager in 2002. Idler was named WLS vice president and general sales manager in 2004 before his promotion to WTVD president and general manager late in 2007.

Barr is taking time off before starting with Post-Newsweek in July.

Idler has been president of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters and board chair of North Carolina Communities in Schools.