John Hayes Named GM of WXLV and WMYV

Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped former VP/GM at WTNZ in Knoxville, Tenn. John Hayes to be the GM at WXLV and WMYV.

WXLV (ABC) and WMYV (My Network) serve the Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, North Carolina market.

"John has a history of bringing creative marketing strategies to the stations he has managed. As a result, he has been very successful in growing market share. We believe John's approach will enhance WXLV's and WMYV's market presence and the value they bring to the community," said

Sinclair's COO Steve Marks.

Hayes had been with WTNZ since 2001. He has also worked at KLBK in Lubbock, Tex. and WSPA in Spartanburg, S.C.

"I

believe there is a great opportunity to demonstrate to our viewers and

local businesses the stations' relevance, especially with the addition

of local news on ABC 45 this coming January," said Hayes.