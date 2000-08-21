John Goodmans upcoming sitcom at Fox has been given an official name, Normal, Ohio.
John Goodman's upcoming sitcom at FOX has been given an official name, 'Normal, Ohio.'The Carsey-Werner-produced series will debut in November (Wednesdays at 8 p.m.) on FOX and stars Goodman as a father who comes out of the closet.
