John Fiorelli, Herb Bruce Promoted to GMs By Gray TV
KOLO in Reno, KALB in Alexandria, La., get new bosses
Gray Television said it promoted John Fiorelli and Herb Bruce to general manager and general sales manager of KOLO Reno, Nevada and KALB Alexandria, Louisiana, respectively.
Fiorelli joined KOLO as an account executive in 2006. After a series of promotions, he became general sales manager in 2016.
He succeeds Matt Eldridge, who recently retired.
“John’s passion for the business, the station, and the community makes him perfectly suited to lead KOLO-TV into the future,” said Gray senior VP Nick Matesi, a former KOLO GM.
A Central Louisiana native, Bruce joined KALB as an account executive about 19 years ago. He rose through the sales ranks and was named general sales manager at the stations six years ago.
Bruce succeeds Michele Godard, who is retiring after running the station for 14 years. Godard will remain as a consultant to the station through the end of the year.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
