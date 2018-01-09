John Dickerson Named to ‘CBS This Morning’ Team

John Dickerson, CBS News anchor, has been named co-host of CBS This Morning, joining Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on the show. Dickerson, host of Face the Nation, starts Jan.10 and will be based in New York.



Charlie Rose was previously a co-host, but was let go after sexual harassment charges.



“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” said David Rhodes, CBS News president. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events–together with his co-hosts, he will project our best values on every broadcast.”



Dickerson joined CBS News in April 2009 as an analyst and contributor to all of the network’s broadcasts and platforms. He was the CBS political director for six years and was named moderator of Face the Nation in June 2015.



“Few people possess John’s intellect, curiosity and journalistic chops,” said Ryan Kadro, executive producer of CBS This Morning. “He’s the perfect complement to Gayle and Norah and will help us continue the momentum CBS This Morning has achieved over the last six years.”



CBS This Morning debuted Jan. 9, 2012. It has increased CBS’ audience in the time period by 44%, or just over a million viewers.



“On the campaign trail, I’ve collected compliments about CBS This Morning’s commitment to the news for years now,” Dickerson said. “Every time I’ve been on the show, I haven’t wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does. Now it doesn’t have to.”