'John Adams' Gets HBO Salute

Parts one and two of HBO's seven-part John Adams miniseries performed well during their Sunday-night (March 16) premieres. Part one drew 2.5 million viewers at 8 p.m. Part two averaged 2.8 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. Whether that audience grew for the March 23 episode will be known later this week, but the debut outperformed all HBO Film premieres since Something the Lord Made in May 2004.