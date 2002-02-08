Johansen jump-starts NATPE planning

National Association of Television Programming Executives president and CEO Bruce Johansen said he is planning a meeting later

this month in Los Angeles with all of the top syndication distributors to

discuss plans for next year's NATPE conference in New Orleans.

Johansen said his organization is attempting to change the way the conference

floor has been designed in the past.

Last month, more than 50 distributors broke from the NATPE floor in Las Vegas and

set up their own mini-conference at the Venetian Hotel.

Several top studios said they saved more than $1.5 million by meeting with

advertisers and station representatives in hotel suites instead of setting up

shop in elaborate convention-floor booths.

"We are getting renderings and drawings ready to show them what a booth

situation would look like or what it would cost to do a booth and hospitality

combo situation or just hospitality areas alone," Johansen said. "It will all be

scaled down with very specific cost-containment polices so that a distributor

knows exactly what their costs are going to be, they are uniform and they are

nothing like they were in the past."

Johansen added that there is nothing new to report about ongoing talks to merge

with fellow conference organization PROMAX/BDA.

"The talks continue, but that's all I can report right now," he said.