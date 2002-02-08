Johansen jump starts NATPE planning
NATPE President and CEO Bruce Johansen says he is planning a meeting later
this month in Los Angeles with all of the top syndication distributors to
discuss plans for next year's NATPE conference in New Orleans.
Johansen says his organization is attempting to change the way the conference
floor has been designed in the past.
Last month, over 50 distributors broke from the NATPE floor in Las Vegas and
set up their own mini-conference at the Venetian Hotel.
Several top studios say they saved over $1.5 million by meeting with
advertisers and station representatives in hotel suites instead of setting up
shop in elaborate convention floor booths.
"We are getting renderings and drawings ready to show them what a booth
situation would look like or what it would cost to do a booth and hospitality
combo situation or just hospitality areas alone," says Johansen. "It will all be
scaled down with very specific cost-containment polices so that a distributor
knows exactly what their costs are going to be, they are uniform and they are
nothing like they were in the past."
Johansen says there is nothing new to report about on-going talks to merge
with fellow conference organization PROMAX/BDA.
"The talks continue, but that's all I can report right now," said
Johansen.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.