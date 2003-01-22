Johansen: I'm leaving
Bruce Johansen has made it official: The National Association of Television
Programming Executives' president is stepping down after 10 years atop the organization.
Johansen will remain in his current post until a replacement can be found,
and he will serve as an adviser to NATPE beyond that.
A search committee has been formed comprising NATPE cofounder Lew Klein;
NATPE chairperson Peggy Kelly; Fox's and NATPE's past chairperson, Tony
Vinciquerra; Lifetime Television's Carole Black; Dick Lippin of The Lippin Group;
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.'s Emerson Coleman; Belo Corp.'s Dennis Williamson, and NATPE's D.C.
counsel, Mickey Gardner.
