Johansen to announce decision at NATPE

National Association of Television Programming Executives president Bruce Johansen will announce whether he plans to continue

leading the association or to depart next Wednesday at the trade group's convention in New

Orleans.

"My contract is up at the end of March and I have not made a final decision,"

he said. "I'm going to make up my mind this weekend."

NATPE's board is meeting over the weekend, when the topic will be discussed,

Johansen said.

If he does decide to leave, he will stay on past April 1 to help the

association make the transition to its next president.

Johansen has been president of NATPE since April 1993.