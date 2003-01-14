Johansen to announce decision at NATPE
National Association of Television Programming Executives president Bruce Johansen will announce whether he plans to continue
leading the association or to depart next Wednesday at the trade group's convention in New
Orleans.
"My contract is up at the end of March and I have not made a final decision,"
he said. "I'm going to make up my mind this weekend."
NATPE's board is meeting over the weekend, when the topic will be discussed,
Johansen said.
If he does decide to leave, he will stay on past April 1 to help the
association make the transition to its next president.
Johansen has been president of NATPE since April 1993.
