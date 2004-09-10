Joey Starts Strong

NBC’s Friends spinoff, Joey,got off to a promising start Sept. 9, attracting a 7.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 17.9 million total viewers, according to fast affiliate Nielsen Media Research ratings.



Joey reigned as the night’s most-watched show, edging out the NFL’s season-opener on ABC, which posted a 7.0 rating in 18-49s and 16.2 million viewers, though those numbers could change when the final ratings come out and West Coast airings of the game are added in.

After relentless promotion during its Olympic coverage, NBC is surely pleased with the results for Joey’s first outing. It doesn’t quite stack up to Friends levels, though.

In recent seasons, Friends averaged around 25 million viewers. NBC’s other major debut, season two of The Apprentice, got off to a solid start as well, scoring a 6.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers. Last April’s season one The Apprentice finale nabbed a 13.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 27 million viewers.

New NBC drama Medical Investigations premiered to a solid 4.7 in adults 18-49 and 12.2 million viewers.