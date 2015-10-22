Joey Lauren Adams Joins Cast of CMT’s Cyrus Comedy

CMT says actress Joey Lauren Adams has joined the cast of Still The King, the network’s original single-camera scripted comedy starring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The show is scheduled to premiere in 2016. It began production in Nashville last week.

CMT, owned by Viacom, has been pumping out more original programming. Like many cable networks, it saw its ratings drop by double digits in the third quarter.

Adams, who has appeared in films including Dazed and Confused, Chasing Amy and Mallrats, plays a feisty single mother in Nashville whose life is turned upside down when a one-hit wonder, played by Cyrus, who fathered her daughter during a one-night stand comes back into her life 15 years later.

“When I created Still The King I knew getting a great cast was vital to our success,” said Cyrus, who is also an executive producer and writer for the series. “From the moment the character of Debbie was conceived, we wanted Joey to bring her to life. She has an uncanny ability to infuse humor into highly charged emotional scenes, while also taking advantage of comedic moments to showcase the character's strength and vulnerability. This complex relationship between Vernon, Debbie and their daughter Charlotte serves as the heart of the show."

"Still The King is one of those special projects where just one week in, it already feels like family,” said Adams. “It’s a pleasure to join such a kind and talented group of people whose strong vision and love for their characters makes bringing Debbie to life a true joy. The show is quick, funny and smart and will catch you off guard with genuine emotion. I’m having a great time - and often finding it difficult to keep a straight face."

Still The King is produced by Hideout Pictures. Shannon Houchins, Potsy Ponciroli and Travis Nicholson also executive produce. Julia Silverton and Jayson Dinsmore executive produce for CMT.