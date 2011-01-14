Joerres Named WBAL-TV President/GM

Dan Joerres, general sales manager of Hearst NBC affiliate WXII-TV Winston-Salem, N.C., has been named president and GM of Hearst's WBAL-TV Baltimore. He succeeds Jordan Wertlieb, who has been named EVP of Hearst in New York.



Joerres joined WXII-TV in 2008. Before that, he was in sales posts at Hearst's WISN-TV Milwaukee for 10 years, exiting as local sales manager.



