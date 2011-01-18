Joerres Named WBAL GM

Dan Joerres, WXII Winston-Salem/Greensboro general sales manager, has been named president and general manager of Hearst TV's WBAL Baltimore. He succeeds Jordan Wertlieb, who has held that position since 2005 and was promoted to a new role as executive vice president of Hearst TV.

"Dan is a talented television executive, well prepared to step into this important role at WBAL-TV," said David Barrett, president and CEO of Hearst TV. "He has been a standout performer at our stations in Winston-Salem (WXII-TV) and Milwaukee (WISN-TV), demonstrating excellent leadership and business skills, and a keen insight into what it takes for local TV stations to succeed in a highly competitive media environment. He intuitively understands the imperative of local news leadership and civic engagement, as well as the priority to provide our customers with innovative marketing solutions on-air, on-line and on-the-move."

Joerres has been WXII general sales manager since joining the station in 2008. He began his broadcasting career at Saga Communications, where he organized and conducted promotional events for five Milwaukee area radio stations, before moving to Capstar Broadcasting.