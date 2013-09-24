Joe Young Retiring From KDAF Dallas

Joe Young, VP and general manager of KDAF Dallas, will retire as of Oct. 11. He has been the station's general manager since 1995, and wraps up 40 years in the business.

"It's been a great ride," said Young. "I'm extremely proud of everything we've accomplished at KDAF and am grateful for being given the opportunity to lead such a wonderful team. I'm going to miss interacting with the talented professionals across Tribune, but I'm looking forward to the next chapter in my life."

Young began his career at KDNL-KPLR St. Louis before moving to Petry Television. Sales management positions at Telerep and Kansas State Network followed. He then spent 10 years as the VP/GM at WXIN Indianapolis before moving to KDAF.

"Joe's done a great job at KDAF and we will miss his incredible passion and enthusiasm," said Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting president/broadcast media. "His leadership has served the station and the community well, and he should be proud of everything he's accomplished."