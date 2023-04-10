Joe Prusz Named CEO at Ad-Tech Company Hoppr

Advertising-technology company Hoppr has named Joe Prusz CEO.

Prusz previously was chief revenue officer for Magnite. He succeeds Cyril Daoud running the Perth, Australia-based company.

“Hoppr is thrilled that Joe has joined the company to drive the company’s next phase of commercialization,“ Hoppr co-chairman Vince Pizzica said. “He comes to Hoppr with deep domain expertise across digital ad ecosystems, programmatic platforms and Connected TV advertising.”

Hoppr’s technology automates and integrates programmatic advertising across connected TV, mobile devices and other digital-native engagement environments.

Prusz was chief revenue officer of Rubicon Project when it acquired Telaria and became Magnite in 2020.

“I’m delighted to be joining Hoppr at this exciting juncture in the company’s evolution from startup to fast-growing scale-up,“ Prusz said. “Hoppr’s technology is going to transform the way advertising is delivered across television.”