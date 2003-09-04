Joe Millionaire back for Nov. sweeps

Last season’s biggest hit, Joe Millionaire, returns to Fox Monday,

Oct. 20, with all-new episodes running Mondays and Tuesdays starting Monday,

Oct. 27.

The show will conclude in a two-hour finale during November sweeps Monday,

Nov. 24.

The Tuesday runs of Joe Millionaire replace American Juniors,

which had been slated to fill the spot but was dropped when its producers,

FremantleMedia and 19 Entertainment, decided that they didn’t have time to

produce another version of the show so quickly.

Besides hoping to get big numbers for November sweeps out of the show,

keeping Fox in the ratings game post-baseball, the network also hopes Joe

Millionaire will give a boost to its new drama, Skin, and to critical

hit 24 at 9 p.m. on both nights.

More than 46 million viewers watched the finale of Joe Millionaire

Feb. 17, making the show last season’s top program in adults 18-49 and 18-34 and

second in total viewers.

Joe Millionaire is produced by Rocket Science Laboratories. Jean-Michel

Michenaud and Chris Cowan are executive producers and Roberto Cardenas is

supervising producer.