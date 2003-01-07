Joe gives Fox a hand

Driven by the premiere of new reality show Joe Millionaire, Fox

was first among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and tied for first (with

CBS) among adults 25 through 54 Monday night.

CBS was first in households and total viewers with its regular Monday lineup

(King of Queens, Yes, Dear, Everybody Loves Raymond, Still Standing,

CSI: Miami), while Fox was second.

Joe Millionaire had the biggest audience of any show Monday night,

pulling in an average 18.5 million viewers from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 20 million in

its second half-hour. The show -- about women who compete for the attention of a

millionaire who really isn't one -- dominated the key demographics in its time

period, although CBS (Raymond and Standing) won a close household

battle.

NBC was third in households and demos for the night with its regular Monday-night roster (Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan), and

ABC was fourth with the movie Any Given Sunday.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 10.8/16, Fox 8.7/13, NBC

8.0/12 and ABC 4.5/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.0/17, CBS 5.8/14, NBC 5.3/13 and ABC 2.7/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.5/8 for

7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN did a 3.1/4 for its

Monday comedy block.